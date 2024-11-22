BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 47,796 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47,796 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $56,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

FDX opened at $295.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.14. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

