BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

DHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 208,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,181. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

