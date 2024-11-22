BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
DHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 208,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,181. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
