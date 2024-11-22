BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 400,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21,454% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $609,108.00, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

