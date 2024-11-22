Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

