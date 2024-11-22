Brokers Set Expectations for NexGen Energy FY2024 Earnings

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE:NXE opened at $8.73 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in NexGen Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

