Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Palisade Bio from $22.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $1.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

