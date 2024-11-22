Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00.
Cameco Price Performance
Shares of CCO stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,929. The company has a market cap of C$36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$85.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.53.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.