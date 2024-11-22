Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00.

Shares of CCO stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,929. The company has a market cap of C$36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$85.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

