Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.92) to GBX 2,050 ($25.81) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jet2 Price Performance

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,499 ($18.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 882.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,388.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,066 ($13.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.14).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 882.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jet2 Company Profile

In other news, insider Angela Luger acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.56) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($15,806.37). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £25,268.03 ($31,811.70). 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.