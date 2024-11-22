Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.64 and last traded at C$27.60, with a volume of 1860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.54.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.