Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,542 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.02% of Cannae worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 320,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.98%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

