CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 136,404,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 123,633,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

CAP-XX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.