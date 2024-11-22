Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $165.32 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Catizen has a market cap of $165.32 million and approximately $103.16 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,216,950 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 286,216,950 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.58659922 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $101,882,388.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

