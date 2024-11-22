CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head-To-Head Survey

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 413.48, meaning that its share price is 41,248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.79, meaning that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CCUR alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Bit Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital $44.92 million N/A -$13.89 million $0.06 66.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -2.75% -5.69% -4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCUR and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bit Digital 0 0 2 1 3.33

Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.53%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

Bit Digital beats CCUR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.