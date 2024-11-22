Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 26th

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CETX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,063,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $389.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

