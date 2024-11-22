Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Director John Bryan Disher Purchases 37,037 Shares

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) Director John Bryan Disher bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$10,370.36.

Century Lithium Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CVE LCE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.29. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,784. Century Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

