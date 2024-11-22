C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

C&F Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. 8,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,130. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

