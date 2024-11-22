C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ CFFI opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
