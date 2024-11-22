C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

C&F Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,130. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

