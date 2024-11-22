CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

