CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,303 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,791,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

