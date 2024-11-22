CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,637,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,179,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

