CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

