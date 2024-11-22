CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after acquiring an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $92.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.