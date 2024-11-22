CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 84,927 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.