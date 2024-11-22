Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 63,180 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Amphenol worth $427,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

