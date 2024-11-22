Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 32.82% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $591,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

