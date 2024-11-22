Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $504.75 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $504,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $7,033,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

