Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $623.76 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $623,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.11 and a 200-day moving average of $510.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $416.57 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The stock has a market cap of $494.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

