Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 560 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 707.50 ($8.91), with a volume of 31983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($10.39).

Churchill China Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.88 million, a P/E ratio of 988.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 872.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill China

Churchill China Company Profile

In other news, insider Martin Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,381.09). Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.