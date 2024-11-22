CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD (TSE:CGHY) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Inc (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.38. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.22.
