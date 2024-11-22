Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.80. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares.

Cielo Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

