Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,739,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $545,575,000 after buying an additional 1,272,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

