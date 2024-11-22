Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,447. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

