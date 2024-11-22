Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.90 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

