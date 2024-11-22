Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

