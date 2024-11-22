City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 6738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
City Developments Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.