City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 6738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

City Developments Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

