ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. The trade was a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last ninety days.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.