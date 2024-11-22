Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.63 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

