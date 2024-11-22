Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,119,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.