Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $481.00.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,480. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $494.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.42.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $971,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

