Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,982 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Energizer worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

