Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 129.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

