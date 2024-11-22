Commerce Bank Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND opened at $72.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

