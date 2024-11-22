Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.50. Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 508,915 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.