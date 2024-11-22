Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $146.01 and a 52 week high of $185.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

