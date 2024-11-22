Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

