Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $120.34.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

