Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 34.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,992.28. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NTG opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $57.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,610.08%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

