Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $54.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

