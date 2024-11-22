Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Tops $719.86 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $719.86 million and $61.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98,572.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.00491921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00092445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00162102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00018079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,067,317,924 coins and its circulating supply is 4,629,815,098 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,067,223,000.87 with 4,629,722,983.47 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15760006 USD and is up 8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $64,430,989.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

