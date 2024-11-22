Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,156 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Dropbox worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 94.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 435,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Up 2.8 %

DBX opened at $27.64 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,535.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,613.11. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $67,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,292.88. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,782 shares of company stock worth $11,673,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.